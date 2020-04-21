Belgian biotech firm claims to have developed an antibody test that is 100% accurate

A Belgian biotech firm claims it has developed a foolproof coronavirus antibody test that is 100 per cent accurate.

Liege-based ZenTech said it had started making tens of thousands of its government-certified tests a week.

Zentech plans to roll them out in Belgium first before scaling up manufacturing to three million per month so the tests can be used in other European countries.

The devices detect if someone has previously had coronavirus and has since recovered, even if they are unaware they were infected. Results take 15 minutes.

Scientists say they are crucial for countries coming out of lockdown because they can tell who is likely to have immunity to the virus.

The announcement will raise hopes for antibody testing in the UK and Spain, where the Government has struggles to one reliable enough for mass-use.

Britain says it will not consider rolling out any antibody test that is less than 98 per cent accurate.

There are two different types of antibody tests – one which is done at home and takes a few minutes, and another which is posted to a lab to be analysed.





Both versions of the test are carried out using a finger pricker to extract a blood sample. Zentech’s test is not suitable for home-use.