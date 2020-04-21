Beer Runs Dry for UK and Spain Drinkers Planning Munich Oktoberfest Trip to Germany

THE beer taps have run dry for UK and Spain drinkers who were planning a trip to the famous Oktoberfest in Munich.

Organisers have not too surprisingly announced that the event has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It´s the world´s largest beer festival attracting visitors from around the globe, including many a trip from expat Brits in Spain taking a flight from local airports.

Traditional music and a warm welcome brings in roughly six million people into the Bavarian capital every year for the fortnight of celebrations.

The event, scheduled this year to start on September 19 would have been expected to bring in around a billion euros into the Munich coffers.

“This is not a normal year and it is unfortunately going to be a year without the Oktoberfest,” said Markus Soeder, Prime Minister of Bavaria.

“It hurts. It is a huge shame.”



