Barcelona to Sell Camp Nou Stadium in Spain to Fund Covid-19 Research

FC Barcelona are to sell off their Camp Nou stadium in Spain to fund Covid-19 research.

THE La Liga champions are offering the naming rights to their iconic venue for the first time next season, which has an uncertain start date due to the current campaign remaining suspended.

-- Advertisement --

The deal must include keeping Camp Nou in any new name, but the money from the sponsor will go to “research projects and other projects involved in the battle against the effects of Covid-19, both at a local and international level.”

The club said in a statement that the search to find a sponsor would begin “in the next few weeks.”

“The income generated will create a fund that will be divided in the following way: a part will go towards a project on Covid-19 driven by the sponsors themselves and the rest will be shared out amongst other projects that are being developed in parallel,” the statement added.

“Being the top sporting entity in the world means we take on this challenge as fully as we can,” said Barcelona vice-president Jordi Cardoner.

“If we can serve as inspiration for other organisations involved in the battle, perhaps we can create a wave of hope for millions of people around the world who are suffering due to this pandemic.”



