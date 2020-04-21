Almuñecar’s May Crosses competition will have to stay indoors this year but quarantine won’t spoil children’s fun

ALMUÑECAR have a competition for the best-decorated May Cross, despite this year’s Covid-19 quarantine.

“This fiesta is embedded in the most intimate emotions and experiences of Almuñequeros and Herradureños, over and above its religious implicationsta, Almuñecar’s Culture councillor,” Alberto Garcia Gilabert said

“Owing to the situation we are having to live through, we cannot hold the competition in our streets,” he explained.

“Instead, to encourage our young people, and to make quarantine more bearable, there will be a children’s Cruces de Mayo 2020 competition held indoors,” he explained.

With one category for Almuñecar and another for La Herradura, the competition is open to participants aged between three and 16 with an infants, primary and secondary section.

“They can have help from all family members, using all the materials they have to hand,” the Culture department explained.

Up to three jpeg photos can be emailed to fiestas@almunecar.es before 8pm on April 30 and should be accompanied by the name of the Cross, category, the child’s name, address and phone number as well as a parent’s phone number, name and ID number.



