A Fishy Tale as Angler from Romania is Arrested on Costa Blanca in Spain for Breaking Covid-19 Lockdown

AN angler from Romania bagged his own fishy tale to remember, as he was arrested for breaking Covid-19 lockdown rules in the Costa Blanca area of Spain.

The fisherman had busted State of Alarm laws on three previous occasions, but clearly his rod was still itching for that elusive big catch.

The man had clambered over a fence at Torrevieja’s La Sal dock and he pitched himself at the quayside for what he hoped would be an enjoyable angling session.

Unfortunately for him, the Guardia Civil spotted the errant sportsman, and arrested him for a crime of disobedience.