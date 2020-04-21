A desperate appeal from Costa del Sol’s Food Fairies as they run out of funds to feed the needy during Spain’s Coronavirus crisis.

A DESPERATE appeal for food donations from Kara Jaye Caradas and The Food Fairies.

You’ve all been following The Food Fairies Journey!

We simply wake up daily, shop, package and deliver food to families who are growing more desperate by the day! Most have absolutely no money coming in and animals and babies to provide for.

WE ARE EMPTY!!!! We have €55 left!! And no food!!! Families are pouring in daily begging for help!!!

The Go Fund Me Money said three to five days… we are still waiting for it to drop and it’s all been spent!!!

We CANNOT continue without support from the community.

WE NEED FOOD DONATIONS!!!

Tomorrow we are in Iceland, Puerto Banus from 11am – 1pm collecting food. You can buy from anywhere and drop to us!

Every day trolleys are in Iceland, Fuengirola collecting food… Please buy food and drop in there!

All necessities like bread, rice, pasta, tomato frito, caldo, vegetables, fruit, jars of vegetables, cereal, potatoes, animal food, eggs, cheese, sandwich fillers, soups, toilet paper, toothpaste, water etc.

Please help us to help those in need in our community.