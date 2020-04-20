U3A on the Costa Blanca creates a virtual world to support members through confinment and the Covid-19 pandemic

After the initial upheaval of postponing and then cancelling groups and activities, Oliva U3A has quickly come up with virtual ways to support members through an unsettling time.

As always, efforts include both mind and body support, both serious and fun.

Through regular email newsletters, members receive updates on the latest government decisions, urging them to follow these guidelines.

These updates also include information on where to get help if anyone can’t get out to the shops or to collect medication.

Some members have stepped forward to help other members liaising with authorities or to help in Spanish.

There’s even a chat line for members on their own who just need to hear a friendly voice.

And some groups are embracing this new virtual world to great effect.

For instance, the Line Dancing group posts step-by-step videos and zumba classes are held online via Zoom for more of a “class feel”.





Additional emails are chock-a-block full of ideas for keeping busy and exercising the mind.

The Photography Group hosts a regular competition with themes that are home-based such as pictures of pets.

And in other initiatives, members are encouraged to write a short story about why they moved to the area.

Brain teasers and quizzes are also a regular feature

To find out more, visit the website https://u3aoliva.wildapricot.org/