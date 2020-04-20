Torre del Mar helps to solve dogs’ behavioural problems, stress and hyperactivity during lockdown

TORRE DEL MAR Town Hall in collaboration with EDUCAN, is offering a free online workshop to assist dog-owners.

“Torre del Mar is an animal-friendly town, particularly regarding dogs,” said Jesus Perez Atencia, the Teniente de Alcalde, who heads the local council.

“Some years ago we were the first town with a dogs-allowed beach awarded a ‘Q for Quality’ certificate,” Atencia pointed out

The council had always worked towards making people aware of the responsibilities of dog ownership, he added: “That’s why during this lockdown situation we thought that this would be an excellent initiative for all the people who are living with their dogs.”

The online course, which will continue throughout the State of Alarm’s enforced isolation, is aimed at improving the well-being of the dogs at a time when they could be affected by stress, anxiety and hyperactivity, Atencia said.

Interested readers should email malaga@educan.es asking to participate in Torre del Mar’s Sesiones de Evaluacion de la Salud Comportamental, giving the name and age of their dog.



