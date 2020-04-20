Top 2020 travel destinations

Whether you’re interested in riding some of the coolest trains Germany has to offer, relax at some remote island off the African coast or simply relish the sight of howling monkeys somewhere in South America, there is plenty worth exploring in 2020 for everyone! However, there are some travel destinations that deserve special mention. Let’s tell you about some such places below.

Tohoku, Japan

The place that once used to be perceived as the best kept secret of the world, has been gathering plenty of attention of late.

Tohoku is widely considered a place that resembles a lot like wonderland! It is situated at three hours’ distance from Tokyo, and the local currency used here is the Japanese yen.

However, once you land here you’ll feel as if you have arrived in some fantasy world, with plenty of ski resorts, ancient temples and snowy forests.

People who constantly look out for new adventurous places would love exploring Tohoku. In addition, the ones who come here specifically for its ski resorts will be in for a rare treat!

Telc, Czechia

Telc is a place situated in the southern Czechia region of Czech Republic. It’s a spectacular destination which reminds one of stunning Italian architecture from the 14th century. It actually transports one instantly back to that era, and makes everything seem like a fairy tale! It’s not without reason that Telc is also popularly known as the Florence of Czech.





The visitors can use local Czech Koruma to relish the local cuisines here, or they can simply wander its streets that go as far back as 1600s. You’ll get to witness an amazing range of ancient chateaus, colourful homes and beautiful castles. Telc is easily one of the top travel destinations for 2020!

Galway, Ireland

While the Galway city of West Ireland was recently recognised as the European Capital of Culture for the year 2020, it never did require any help to gain worldwide popularity for its culture of art.

As is the case with United States of America, the west coast of Ireland has been a major attraction for mavericks and pioneers over the centuries. The weather is much fiercer in the West (courtesy the Atlantic winds) compared to the cultivated east.

It’s a rural area where people have their own rules. Artists from all over the world get drawn to this region because of its rocky landscape and sublime beauty. It has also been rightly recognized by the CNN Travel as one of the 20 best places one should visit this year.

Galway city, the county Galway’s capital can also be termed as an artsy enclave wherein you will witness plenty of erudition and bonhomie. There are multiple festivals celebrated throughout the year in this city, each one witnessing cultural gatherings and all kinds of exciting activities.

Regardless of what season it may be, you’ll always see some kind of celebration related to nature, history, food, literature, art and/or music happening here. And these events would normally feature everything ranging from pride to ponies and banjos to burlesque!