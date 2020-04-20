Tara Rippin From Spain’s Costa Blanca & Costa del Sol Is Thanked From Texas USA For Going To The Rescue Of Pensioners

Tara Rippin – News Reporter For the Euro Weekly News Gets Thanked From Texas, USA

THE Euro Weekly News has a reputation for being the ‘community newspaper,’ and when Tara Rippin heard about an American’s bid to find his long-lost relative, she jumped in to help.

She immediately wrote an article on the concerned pensioner’s situation and the EWN placed it on their social media channels so that the readers could maybe assist, to which they flooded in with good information that brought great thanks from Texas, USA.

-- Advertisement --

Norm Carmack wrote:

Tara,

Thank you for the concern that you and other Brit expats have shown me in my search for my wife’s Brother, Michael Browne… My search has been fruitful and he and Gala have been located and I’m in contact with them.

One of the expats actually knew them and had been a neighbour and she did provide me with the necessary information. We will be talking and smiling via Skype in the very near future … If you there in Spain have your antenna up!

Thanks again….

It has been my plan for these three years to travel to Spain (Alicante) to visit, but something always seemed to rear its ugly head just when I was getting close to going. (and so went my chance to exercise my High School Spanish!) And now… well… the unknown looms heavy here… with the Covid-19 Pandemic affecting us, you, and the world in general… But a trip to Alicante is still foremost in my feeble mind and as soon as the ‘all clear’ whistle sounds… I’m on it.

In the meantime… please take every precaution, you and your British expat family there, mask up and do that social distancing thing and we shall come out the victor in this World War??… and please keep a nice local beer ‘on ice’ for me!

Love (We in Texas ‘Love’ everyone…) and best wishes

Norm Carmack

Austin, Texas, USA

With the Euro Weekly News becoming a global brand – with around six/seven million web visits per month, and also the largest free expat newspaper in Spain, everyone at the EWN was delighted that Tara still remembered the core roots of the business which are the community as they always will be.

Tara said: “We care and always will about our expat community and when I heard about the pensioner’s plight, I wanted to help. It’s amazing news they are in touch again, I know Norm was very worried. It was fantastic to be thanked from Texas and hopefully, I can get the opportunity one day to share a beer with Norm.”



