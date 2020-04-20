Stay at home and still celebrate International Museum Day in Almuñecar and La Herradura during Axarquia’s lockdown

ALMUÑECAR’S Culture department invited residents to upload photographs of a local monument on International Museum Day, April 18.

“Given the circumstances, we decided to mark the day online with the #patrimoniosexitano hashtag so that Almuñecar and La Herradura could still take part by sending us photos of our emblematic sites that they have visited,” said Culture councillor Alberto Garcia Gilabert.

“As well as promoting Almunecar’s monuments and the archaeological sites that we have inherited from the civilisations that have passed through our municipality, we also want to highlight the importance of conserving these at all levels,” he added.