Spain’s regional presidents urge Government to ease lockdown restrictions to allow solo open-air exercise

Spain’s regional Presidents have urged the country’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez to ease lockdown restrictions and consider allowing adults to exercise in the open air. Many have also called on the government to allow all young people under the age of 18 to go out for walks, not just the under-12s, as the Spanish government is currently reported to be mulling over.

In today’s virtual conference with Sánchez, several of the regional Presidents suggested that citizens should be allowed out of their homes individually to get some exercise in the open air over the coming weeks. Others, such as the Catalan regional President, have urged the Government to allow all young people up to the age of 18, and not just children under the age of 12, to be able go for walks with their parents from the 27th April.

The requests followed Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s call for regional heads to strengthen their primary healthcare networks, as they are set to play a key role to manage the coronavirus when restrictions are gradually lifted, as reported.

Spain has registered 410 Covid-19 fatalities over the last 24 hours, the lowest number of deaths in the last 4 weeks, with the country’s total death toll from the disease standing at 20,453.



