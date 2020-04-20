Spain’s locals & expats from Costa Del Sol to Costa Blanca can finally get their hands on Covid-19 masks, gloves & sanitizers without getting ripped off

Spain’s public can finally get their hands on products such as face masks, nitrilo gloves and hand sanitizer gels without getting ripped off, as pharmacies across the country are receiving stocks of much-needed Covid-19 products.

Up until now these high-demand products were not available in pharmacies, however, they are now receiving stocks and are already replenishing their shelves. The Government, however, has announced that it will impose cost control measures with maximum price limits on Covid-19 products, suitable for the public to prevent price abuse.

-- Advertisement --

Spain’s official state bulletin (BOE) highlighted that more detail, along with maximum price limits will be announced by the Government within the next 48 hours. However, price controls will not be imposed on professional equipment, such as FFP2 and FFP3 face masks. “They will only be fixed for Covid-19 products that are recommended for public,” added a BOE spokesperson.