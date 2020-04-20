Spain’s Costa del Sol celebrates zero Covid-19 deaths, no new ICU patients & falling rates of new infections

Spain’s Costa del Sol has registered no coronavirus (Covid-19) deaths or new intensive care unit (ICU) patients in the last 24 hours.

IN fact, no new patients have needed ICU treatment since Saturday evening, according to local health authorities. In terms of new cases, the province is seeing “52-times fewer cases” than about a month ago, with new cases growing at a rate of less than 1 per cent (0.59 per cent). In fact, only 15 new Covid-19 cases have been registered today.

The province now accounts for 223 coronavirus fatalities, and the number of patients in ICU now stands at 158. Very few people are also being hospitalised, with only four people requiring hospital care today, taking the total to 1,350 – from 1,346 yesterday. The number of people recuperating from the disease is also growing, with 873 patients now completely recovered to date. In short, it’s a great relief for hospitals and health professionals.

That said, Malaga continues to be the most infected province in Andalucia. However, as opposed to accounting for 70 per cent of people infected with the disease across the whole of the region – as was the case at the beginning of the month – Malaga now just accounts for 22 per cent.