Salary cut for players Spain’s top ‘La Liga’ division side Real Mallorca if football season cancelled

REAL Mallorca’s top players and the manager will take a 15 per cent salary cut for this season if the 2019-20 league is cancelled, the club has announced.

The club, which plays in Spain’s top league, reached an agreement with the main team members on Sunday on a drop in wages due to the coronavirus crisis.

In a statement published on the Real Mallorca website, the club’s managing committee expressed its gratitude to the players, manager and executives.

“They have all acted with generosity, unity and in the defence of the club values, and have demonstrated a full inclination to find solutions to protect the rest of the employees and ensure the viability of the institution”, the statement says.

“These are times of unprecedented struggle and suffering caused by the Covid-19 outbreak, and the Real Club Deportivo Mallorca wants to express its solidarity and gratitude to the workers on the front line and our condolences to those who have fallen”, the communication also says.

“Although we miss the emotion of the football that we love so much, now our priority is the health and well-being of the players, of the personnel, of the fans, and of all those who are suffering the effects of Covid-19”, it continues.

“We are facing the most important public health emergency of recent times, and sport is not removed from the major impact. The challenges which the global pandemic and the suspension of the football competitions present have forced the club, in the exercise of responsibility, to a reevaluation of all financial expectations which consider all the possible scenarios.”





The statement ends by highlighting the club and club owner-driven ‘Guanyarem!’ campaign to benefit the Mallorca Food Bank, which is helping people hit by coronavirus.