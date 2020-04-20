Richard Branson has pledged his island resort as collateral in bid for a UK government bailout of £500M

Sir Richard Branson has pledged his luxury Island resort as collateral in order to get a UK government bailout of his stricken airline Virgin Atlantic.

THE billionaire Virgin Group’s boss has said in an open letter to staff that he was not asking for a handout, but a commercial loan, which is believed to be £500 million.

The airline’s survival is on the line and his island home in the Caribbean could be mortgaged, he said.

-- Advertisement --

It comes as Virgin Group’s airline in Australia faces administration.

Both airlines have been hit hard by the global pandemic, which has stopped flights across the world, and Sir Richard has appealed to governments in BOTH countries for help.

Branson has received large criticism from the public as he appeals for taxpayer aid rather than drawing on his HUGE wealth, which is thought to be well over £4 billion.

With people such as UK 99-year-old hero Captain Tom Moore, raising more than £27 million so far for the NHS, UK citizens are outraged at Sir Branson’s request.

Sir Richard said in his letter to staff: “Many airlines around the world need government support and many have already received it.” The crisis facing airlines, and the staff they employ, was “unprecedented,” he said.





Despite his wealth, this did not mean he had “cash in a bank account ready to withdraw.” And he hit back at criticism that he was a tax exile who did not deserve help, saying he and his wife “did not leave Britain for tax reasons but for our love of the beautiful British Virgin Islands and in particular Necker Island.”

He said Necker would be offered as security for any loans. “As with other Virgin assets, our team will raise as much money against the island as possible to save as many jobs as possible around the group,” Sir Richard said.

In his letter to staff, Sir Richard said: “We will do everything we can to keep the airline [Virgin Atlantic] going – but we will need government support to achieve that in the face of the severe uncertainty surrounding travel today and not knowing how long the planes will be grounded for.

“This would be in the form of a commercial loan – it wouldn’t be free money and the airline would pay it back (as easyJet will do for the £600 million loan the government recently gave them).”

He pointed out that Virgin Atlantic started with one plane 36 years ago, before adding: “Over those years it has created real competition for British Airways, which must remain fierce for the benefit of our wonderful customers and the public at large.”

Sir Richard offered to inject £250 million into the Virgin Group last month, with most of that going to the airline.

Earlier this month, Rolls-Royce, Airbus, Heathrow airport and Manchester Airports Group sent letters to the government highlighting the importance of Virgin Atlantic to the UK’s manufacturing supply chain.

Critics have pointed out he has paid no UK income tax since moving to the tax-free British Virgin Islands 14 years ago.

Sir Richard is the 312th richest person in the world with an estimated $5.2 billion fortune, according to the Bloomberg billionaires index.