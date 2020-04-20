Precious La Concepcion water should be sent to Axaraquia to make up La Viñuela shortfall, Asaja agricultural union suggests

AGRICULTURAL union Asaja Malaga wants the regional government to use La Concepcion water to alleviate La Viñuela’s situation.

The La Concepcion reservoir is at 90 per cent capacity following recent rainfall and it could soon be necessary to release water, Asaja pointed out.

It would be preferable to use this for Axarquia crops, the association said.

The area will receive 25 per cent less water from the La Vinuela reservior than during the previous October-September hydrological year, putting many growers in a “very complicated” situation.

La Concepcion reservoir is essential for the Costa del Sol’s domestic supply, admitted Asaja which would prefer a transfer to La Viñuela rather than lose water that Axarquia growers badly need.

“This year, exceptionally, water consumption is going down owing to closed hotels and reduced tourism. We fear an un-dam and the loss of a scarce resource like water.”

Just over 10 cubic hectometres have entered La Viñuela since March 31, although this increase was “absolutely necessary” according to Asaja.





“Some irrigation communities have already used their April-June allocation already and it is still April,” the association said.