Piers Morgan forced to apologise to Lady Gaga after One World: Together at Home turns into fantastic success

Tony Winterburn
After witnessing the fantastic success of her One World: Together at Home project, Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan was forced to say sorry to pop princess Lady Gaga about his swipe at her for attending a World Health Organisation conference on COVID-19.

The Good Morning Britain host took to Twitter to slate the 34-year-old Bad Romance songstress but soon changed his tune after seeing her work with Global Citizen and the WHO.

After discovering the Just Dance hitmaker’s involvement, he took a swipe at the blonde bombshell, saying in a tweet to his 7.3m followers: “Why? Has she found a cure? Otherwise, we don’t need a b****y singer there.”

However after Gaga’s incredible One World: Together At Home Special concert that aired on BBC1 last night, Morgan said sorry for “questioning” her initiative.

                           

The video call concert included jaw-dropping famous faces, with the show airing in the UK as well as various US channels and global streaming platforms. Piers backtracked his opinion on Gaga’s involvement and congratulated her as the night raised over £100 million to help fight the pandemic.

                     

Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion and Michael Buble were also part of the amazing lineup.


Gaga shared a Tweet of love and thanks with her 81.2m followers this morning, saying: “Thank you with all my heart for watching Together At Home, sharing in a global moment of kindness with each other, and spreading positive and loving intentions. We love you.”



