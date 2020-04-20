Pensioners in Spain threatening to rebel against age restrictions on end to lockdown confinement

PENSIONERS in Spain are threatening to rebel against restrictions on the basis of age when the coronavirus crisis lockdown confinement is either lifted or relaxed, arguing this would be an “illegal measure” and a violation of “human rights.”

In a joint statement released by three associations representing the retired population, all of which are members of the COESPE State Coordinator or the Defence of the Public Pension System, they state that “assessing the possibility of preventing the free movement of people of an advanced age when the de-escalation arrives,” would be a “coercive and arbitrary” decision.

The associations say they trust the Spanish political and health authorities “will not follow the example of Buenos Aires, where they are restricting the elderly aged over 70 from going out,” also pointing out that in France the ‘grey-hair rebellion’ has forced the government to cancel this same measure for over-65’s.

The pensioners’ groups describe the situation in terms of coronavirus-related deaths in care homes for the elderly as the “most tragic,” “for reasons which the health, political and legal authorities will have to clarify, put right and sanction if necessary,” but insist that “this high death toll cannot serve as an excuse for violating the rights of a broad section of the population.

“We would understand that if some kind of prohibition were to be introduced there would be people who would break this on considering it unlawful,” they added.