New Covid-19 infection numbers continue to fall in Spain’s Balearic Islands

THE daily number of new Covid-19 contagions in the Balearic Islands continues to fall.

Only another 15 people have tested positive for the virus since Sunday. This is the second lowest figure since March 16 and compares with 25 in the previous 24 hours and the 80 new cases reported on Saturday.

The islands’ new coronavirus infection total stands at 1,788.

Another two lives have been lost to the illness. The fatality tally is now 157.

The number of people who have recovered from Covid-19 on the archipelago has risen to more than 1,000: 1,005 to be exact, or 12 more than yesterday.