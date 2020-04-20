Nerja’s Town Planning councillor dismisses objections to Maro mega-development as ‘lies’ insisting appeals can be lodged after lockdown ends

NERJA’S Town Planning councillor Nieves Atencia responded to what she termed “lies” regarding the Salsa (Sociedad Azucarera Larios SA) project.

“This is not a new agreement, since negotiations began in 2015,” the councillor declared regarding plans for an 18-hole golf course with 680 properties and several hotels in Maro.

The document published in the Official Provincial Bulletin (BOP) was dated March 23 but the 20 days allowed for appeals do not begin until the State of Alarm is lifted, Atencia said.

Nor was the project rushed through under cover of the coronavirus crisis she insisted as the project submitted to the BOP in Malaga on March 13, predating the State of Alarm decree.

The councillor also claimed that a video on the social media was “a lie.”

This, Atencia maintained, was a presentation submitted by Larios in 2017 to Andalucia’s former three-party coalition.

“It was a dream on Larios’ part which cannot be considered a reconstruction project,” Atencia declared.





“It is lamentable that some bodies and political parties are creating social alarm based on lies,” she said, reassuring Nerja and Maro residents.

“This isn’t the moment to discuss the agreement. There will be time to debate its connect once we are back to normal,” the councillor promised