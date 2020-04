MULTIPLE people were injured in Malaga after a scaffold fell next to Mercado del Carmen on Monday morning.

The events took place around 8.50 a.m. on Calle La Serna. Carmen. Several reports were made to emergency services that a scaffold with about four or five workers had fallen and, in addition, a woman passing by could also have been injured. They have also warned that they have fallen from a height of a fifth or sixth floor.