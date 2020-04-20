Motril Town Hall helps businesses to cut red tape and continue trading online during Spain’s lockdown

MOTRIL Town Hall is smoothing the way for local firms wishing to make online sales.

They must first apply for an obligatory licence, and the town hall hopes this will help them to continue trading and make home deliveries, explained Motril’s Commerce department.

-- Advertisement --

The State of Alarm’s requirements forced many non-essential businesses to close, but trading is still possible online, by phone or in writing with no limitation regarding products so long as establishments possess the necessary licence and respect social distancing regulations when making deliveries.

Permits can be obtained via Motril Town Hall’s website, by using a digital certificate and clicking on Medio Ambiente, followed by Licencias de Apertura and Solicitud comunicacion previa.

Applicants will then find and online form which should be filled in and re-sent.



