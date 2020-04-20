More than 350 ‘at risk’ people and families in Costa Blanca town receive €45,000 emergency aid

Since State of Alarm was declared, Villajoyosa Social Services department has assisted more than 350 ‘at risk’ families, allocating €45,000 to continue the support.

THIS assistance includes providing Red Cross with €19,000 worth of food vouchers, to be distributed to those in need who can exchange them in local shops.

And the council is currently finalising an agreement with supermarket chain Consum, to exchange €15,000 worth of vouchers in its stores.

Villajoyosa mayor, Andreu Verdú said: “It is a priority for the town hall to channel this aid through the Social Services to guarantee food for families and groups at risk during this crisis situation.”

Councillor for Social Welfare and Equality, Asun Lloret, aded: “The Department of Social Services is also processing individualised emergency financial assistance, directly to families for a total of €11,000. Currently, aid for 351 families is being processed.”

Running parallel to this aid, the ‘Menjar a Casa’ service is being provided, which involves taking food to 40 ‘high risk’ people or families.