Man Slices Off His Tongue in Bizarre Sacrifice to Stop Coronavirus Spreading in India

A BID to stop the coronavirus spreading in India saw a man slice off his own tongue in a bizarre sacrifice to a goddess.

A 24-year-old stone cutter, Vivek Sharma, decided to chop off his tongue, after becoming seriously worried about the spread of Covid-19, according to the Times of India newspaper.

Sharma worked at a temple in Suigam, and was a devotee of the goddess, Kali Mata.

Work colleagues claimed that he got totally obsessed and kept chanting the name of the goddess.

On Saturday morning, Sharma said he was going to a local market, but did not return to the temple.

When his brother called him, a person answered and told him that Sharma had sliced off his tongue at another temple in Gujarat.

He was rushed to hospital where doctors worked to reattach his tongue, which was found in his hand as he lay unconscious the following day.





A police officer said: “For the last few days, he was keen to go back to home town, but couldn’t because of the lockdown. He then recklessly chopped off his tongue.”