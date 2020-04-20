Mallorca’s JoyRon Foundation, helping children in need in the Balearics, appeal to those who may donate in the trying times of this health crisis

THE JoyRon Foundation hope that the environment that we all find ourselves requiring to live within as of today, will soon be over and that we will soon be able to return to some level of normal life.

The prime objective and purpose of the JoyRon Foundation is the Helping of Children in Need in the Baleares by the raising of funds that are applied to bring levels of joy, comfort and essential support. The children we help have in the main, been exposed to violence, exploitation and/or abused, or could be suffering from hunger, living in poverty, or orphaned, fostered, in care, or deprived. In addition, we help children who are seriously ill and/or suffering from a life-threatening illness.

Unfortunately, we have had to cancel our main annual fundraising event, this year’s JoyRon Annual Gala Dinner and our expansion inauguration lunch for our North Mallorca JoyRon team which will be rescheduled once we have the freedom to announce a date.

However, any company or individual who would like to be involved or more involved than at present and thereby consider various ideas and initiatives to support the foundation going forward. Please contact Ronald Hawes at info@joyronfoundation.org or call 608 531 211. You can also visit our website at www.joyronfoundation.org.