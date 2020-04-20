Major improvements ahead at Alfaz’s sports centre, ready for the time when the Costa Blanca’s lockdown is eased

ALFAZ and Albir residents might be staying indoors, but work forges ahead in and around the Polideportivo sports centre.

The town hall is spending €380,000 on improvements, ready for when the local population can practise sport once more, announced Sports councillor Oscar Perez.

“We are taking advantage of the Covid-19 lockdown,” Perez said.

Hidraqua, the town’s domestic water and main drainage concessionary, is installing a €58,000 storm drain system to divert groundwater from the area adjoining the Polideportivo during periods of heavy rain.

The dressing room building that adjoins the artificial turf pitch has a new 100-square metre, multi-purpose room that can be used for sports activities and Alfaz Football Club’s equipment. Once work has finished this same building will also house the gymnasium, Perez added.

The multi-sports track, which was remodelled two years ago to meet standards for official matches and meetings, is also being roofed during these latest improvements.

"We continue to promote sports as one of the principal pillars of our local policies, investing in spacious, top-quality installations," Perez said.





“Sport is an important part of Alfaz life with high levels of participation by all age groups.”