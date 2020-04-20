Lockdown violations mounting up in Spain’s Mallorca

AS the state of alarm lockdown enters its sixth week in Spain, violations on movement restrictions and social distancing are mounting up in Mallorca and the other Balearic Islands.

State security forces and Local Police have now issued more than 11,000 proposed sanctions for disobedience.

-- Advertisement --

In one case in the last few days, National Police surprised a group of drinkers in a bar in Mallorca capital Palma after local residents called in to report there were people coming and going from the establishment.

A patrol found the outside shutter half up and six people inside knocking back booze and smoking, without bothering to keep a distance between each other and not wearing any personal protection.

The owner claimed they were decorating the bar.

On Saturday Palma police detained a 27-year old man after he tried to run away from officers who came across him out and about near Calle Eusebi Estada. It turned out he had been round to his girlfriend’s house, and had already been sanctioned for breaking the state of alarm regulations.

Just hours later police arrested a 67-year old man they found him sitting on a bench drinking alcohol. He refused to do what the officers asked him, hurling threats and insults instead, and trying to go for them.





That night in Manacor a 44-year walking down the road without good reason found himself in trouble with the law. He said he was going to make a phone call, but was carrying a mobile. He too had been caught out violating the lockdown on several previous occasions.