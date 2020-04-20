Lockdown Car Boot Shocker as Woman Tries to Break South Africa’s Covid-19 Laws

A WOMAN tried to break South Africa’s Covid-19 lockdown laws by squeezing into the boot of her boyfriend’s car to travel to another part of the country.

Unfortunately for her, she and the driver were both arrested for trying to evade the tight quarantine rules.

The car was stopped by police at a checkpoint, as the man was driving it out of South Africa’s most populated province of Gauteng, which happens to have the country’s largest number of coronavirus cases.

Officers suspected that something illegal might be going on and insisted that he go and pop up the boot of his vehicle.

They discovered the woman lying inside the boot, and she admitted to them that she had agreed to be “smuggled” to an adjoining province.

Moving between cities and provinces in South Africa is banned except for a small number of reasons, like attending a funeral, for which travel permits must be obtained.



