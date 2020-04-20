Life under lockdown: how women on Spain’s Costa Almeria are using their coronavirus confinement time

Havovi Rabadi getting down with terrace dance and exercise

HAVOVI RABADI admits she was initially worried when the State of Alarm came into force and about being stuck inside, but she soon found she could connect with other people at her Mojacar Playa complex and stay fit and active at the same time. Neighbour Sandra Brown came up with the idea of a daily keep-fit routine, and thanks to Sandra’s encouragement, every day Havovi and other ladies get out on their terraces at the same time for an hour’s session of dance and exercise together, albeit from a distance.

-- Advertisement --

Havovi is looking forward to being able to go out and meet up with the friends she is missing so much and enjoy a drink together, but not a hug or a kiss for some while, she adds regretfully.

Irene Oldfield getting on with the gardening

Retiree Irene Oldfield is managing to carry on with her Spanish classes via Skype, but it is gardening which is how she is spending much of her time just now. She and husband Chris moved into their Locaiba home in January and already have the indoors all shipshape, so now it is the outdoors she is focusing on, although the recent rainy days have proved to be a frustration. Irene says she is keeping busy at home, but more than anything she is looking forward to enjoying a day trip, with a walk on the beach and a meal out.





Sue Parmenter-Phillips on a mission to get fit

Coastal Cleaners Andalucia founder Sue Parmenter-Phillips is on a mission under lockdown. She is working out daily in her basement gym to get as fit and healthy as possible for scuba diving as this will be the first year she will be leading dives and helping to train other divers.

In the first four weeks of the State of Alarm she did 60 kilometres on her cross trainer, having not done any running before.

Unsurprisingly Sue will be aiming to get back in the water to explore the underwater world and to encourage others to take up scuba diving as soon as it’s possible.

Ceri Norman making plans and crafting

Vera and District Lions joint press officer Ceri Norman is using her time to make future plans for the club and to keep people informed about what it does and the wide area of the province it covers. Craft-lover Ceri has also been busy making old-fashioned aprons and mop caps for a traditional English tea room she plans to run at the Lions’ Party in the Park fundraiser now due to be held later in the year, as well as crocheting blankets, baking, and walking round her garden in Arboleas for exercise.

When lockdown is lifted a walk by the sea is top of Ceri’s list.