Latest worldwide coronavirus statistics from Spain – Breaking news from the USA – Posted after midnight GMT

ACCORDING to Worldometer’s latest statistics, there are now 2.4 million people worldwide infected with coronavirus (Covid-19), with the death toll from the disease reaching 164,930.

More than 100,000 of this total have passed away in Europe alone, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University. However, the US remains the country with the most Covid-19 infections (764,053) and coronavirus-related deaths (40,532). Spain is second most infected country in the world with 198,674 people diagnosed with Covid-19 and, after Italy, it’s the third country in the world with the most deaths (20,453 deaths).

Italy is the second country in the world with the most reported deaths from the disease (23,660) and the third country with the most diagnosed Covid-19 cases (178,972). France follows closely behind, reporting 19,718 deaths and 152,894 infections from the disease.

The UK is the fifth most affected nation, with a further 596 coronavirus deaths announced on Sunday in the country’s lowest daily rise for two weeks, taking its total Covid-19 death toll to 16,060 and 120,067 people now infected with the disease.

Check out the worldometer chart below for the break down.



