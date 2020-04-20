Grateful Moraira chief inspector Manuel Navarro lauds the twofold purpose of the Local Police

MANUEL NAVARRO RIBELLES, chief inspector of Teulada-Moraira’s Local Police, published an open letter thanking his officers for their “exceptional” work.

“Solidarity, empathy and help are the values that come first in police work at a time like this,” Navarro wrote.

“At present the service has the twofold purpose of ensuring that the national government’s directives are observed and trying to attend as far as possible to the needs of our neighbours in these difficult times,” he said.

“I am very grateful and moved to be able to count on personnel like Teulada-Moraira’s who work tirelessly to guarantee that our days are a little less complicated. Thank you all.”

Meanwhile, during the first month of the nationwide State of Alarm, Teulada-Moraira’s Local Police started proceedings against 114 people who had flouted lockdown measures.

During this time they identified 1,181 people and 1,454 vehicles and attended to two homeless people and 15 families whom they advised to contact Social Services for help.



