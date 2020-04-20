Going to the beach in the Costa del Sol this Summer is “Highly probable,” says Andalucia, but only under the conditions set by Spain’s government

THE vice-president of the Board and Councillor of Tourism, Regeneration, Justice and Local Administration, Juan Marin, has stated that it is “highly likely” that residents will be allowed to go to the beach this summer. However, he has warned that this is dependent on the conditions set out by the government and the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic in Spain. “Hopefully” he stresses, as he cannot say for sure because he does not “have a crystal ball.”

When responding to journalist’s questions, Marin urged that they must follow the recommendations of experts and health authorities both in Andalucia and on an international level to wait and know what decisions they can make to ensure the safety of beachgoers.

“We have beaches in a multitude of geographic locations, and they will all have to follow the same criteria. I have seen science fiction images. There are weeks left to complete our decision and when we have the information, the decisions will be communicated” to the public, he explained.

On this same matter, the vice president already explained last week that “decisions will begin to be made” regarding which tourism will be allowed on Andalucian beaches. Then, Marin also expressed his confidence in the fact that May and June will see a recovery in the downfalls of the tourism sector. However, he warned about the “changing and dynamic” context we find ourselves in with the fight against the coronavirus. “When we know what situation we find ourselves in, we will start making decisions,” said Marin.