Get cooking in Axarquia and help the Friends of Asociacion Girasol continue to help others during lockdown

WE are all living in difficult times.

This affects everyone from the now-unemployed village dweller, who must stay isolated, to the business-owner and employer forced to close.

Charities have been obliged to cease their normal fundraising activities while their workload remains the same. There is no government help for them.

Asociacion Girasol is no exception. It is a registered palliative care charity (Asociaciones de Andalucía 9341) dedicated to supporting and improving the quality of life of patients with advanced, incurable illnesses, their families and carers in the Antequera region.

“We cannot simply shut down,” the Friends of Asociacion Girasol said.

“These people still need our help and our small professional team is continuing to carry out certain duties.”

All normal fundraising activities have ceased. There can be no fun fundraising events to bring in a regular income. No weekly markets to add immeasurably to their income and thus no funds coming in to continue aid work.

Searching for alternative ways to raise funds from locked-down life, the Friends of Asociacion Girasol hit upon a scheme to produce a cookery book from their supporters’ favourite recipes.

They were invited them to send them in, along with a small donation and collated into an e-book dedicated to all whose lives have been affected by Covid-19.

This special book is now available to purchase online for €9, all of which will go directly to the charity.

Readers who would like to support this project can do so by purchasing an e-book from

https://friendsofgirasol.weebly.com/buy-recipe-book.html.

