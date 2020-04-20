Fiestas will be smaller, different and very special in Moraira

MORAIRA’S Nuestra Señora de los Desamparados and the Virgen del Carmen fiestas have been postponed.

They should be held between July 11 and 24 but there is uncertainty regarding the end of Spain’s State of Alarm and the impossibility of raising funds for the usual celebrations.

After meeting Fiestas councillor Aitor Llobell, the Committee agreed that although the fiestas take place at a date yet to be determined, these will be very modest.

Since this is not what they originally had in mind, the 2020 committee announced their commitment to organising 2021 celebrations in keeping with their pre-coronavirus crisis plans.

“The Committee has the town hall’s support for its 2021 project, and we shall now work together to ensure that Moraira has the best possible fiestas this year,” Llobell said.

“We hope this crisis is soon over and we can celebrate Moraira’s 2020 fiestas,” the Committee announced,

“They will be smaller, different, extraordinary and certainly the most special.”



