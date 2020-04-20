Expat communities in Spain scared that the Paris riots could spread to the Costa del Sol and the Costa Blanca

Anti-lockdown riot breaks out in Paris district amid anger over the death of a 30-year-old cyclist who was critically injured by a police car causing concern for British expats.

RIOTS broke out in Paris last night amid anger over police ‘heavy-handed’ treatment of ethnic minorities during the coronavirus lockdown. Police used tear gas and baton charges in Villeneuve-la-Garenne, northern Paris, in the early hours this morning as fireworks exploded in the street.

Armed police were seen moving through the area as groups of protesters congregated. It comes after a 30-year-old man was critically injured in a collision with an unmarked police car. Residents of the city were cited as “fed up and angry” at the lockdown extension announce by French President Emmanuel Macron, they have no work, no money, and there is no end in sight to the misery caused by the coronavirus.

Many residents took to social media to broadcast the event.

Beaucoup de tirs de feux d’artifices ce soir à #VilleneuveLaGarenne, des tensions en cours dans plusieurs quartiers, dans la banlieue nord notamment. pic.twitter.com/7sHxrs2WjF — Taha Bouhafs (@T_Bouhafs) April 20, 2020

The British community across Spain now have another worry, riots. A top police chief in the UK has already warned that a massive crime wave looks likely to sweep the country as the lockdown is relaxed and now that is already happening in France.





Britain, timewise, is thought to be two weeks behind Spain in its response to the coronavirus pandemic and expats are expecting the same thing to happen here, they fully expect there to be some civil unrest or protests as lockdown measures introduced in March come to an end.

Spain is suffering badly from the lockdown with its multi-billion Leisure and Tourist Industry “frozen in time” by the coronavirus epidemic.