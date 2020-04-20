Egg Custards Galore as Top Supermarket Joins Food Push in Costa Blanca area of Spain

THE Mercadona supermarket chain is providing egg custards galore in the project supplying food for the needy called Alicante Gastronomic Solidarity in the Costa Blanca area of Spain

The big retailer has supplied 2,800 egg custards as desserts for the daily menus that are prepared in the kitchens of the Centro de Desarrollo Turístico (CdT) in Alicante and Torrevieja.

-- Advertisement --

The CdTs normally host courses in hotel management and other formers of tourist business training, but have now been geared up as hubs to distribute meals to local charities and soup kitchens aimed at poverty-stricken families and individuals.

The whole concept was created by a group of restaurant owners and award-winning chefs from across the Costa Blanca under the umbrella name of Alicante Gastronomic Solidarity.

Mercadona will now supply food on a daily basis, with the president of the solidarity group, Carlos Baño, thanking the supermarket for their generosity.

“Their donations are a real example for the rest of the country and contributions from companies like them allow us to cook 1,000 meals a day in the CdTs in Alicante and Torrevieja which allow us to reach the whole of Alicante Province”.

Some of the many beneficiaries include the La Sal de la Tierra soup kitchens and La Prosperidad Social Association in Alicante City.





Deliveries are also made to the Solidarity Food Centre in Torrevieja and to the DYA ambulance centre in Elche.