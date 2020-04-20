Don’t panic, it’s only lockdown and 41 Club Nerja carries on in Axarquia regardless (manages an Annual General Meeting too)

DESPITE lockdown, 41 Club Nerja held its Annual General Meeting in the middle of the fourth week of restrictions.

A new chairman and committee were elected and they made plans for the coming year.

The 41 Club is for past members of Round Table, which has an upper age limit of 40. There are several 41 Clubs along the Costas and all ex-Tablers are welcome to join or just drop in.

Members support the activities and charitable efforts of their home Table but also enjoy meetings and the fellowship of like-minded people from other clubs.

How did they hold their AGM without being arrested or denounced? Very simply, as they held a video conference in their own homes with the free computer programme Zoom.

The virtual AGM ended with a toast when several glasses of beer were handed through the cloud, some miraculously turning into wine on the way.

“Lockdown and life in general can be fun if you choose to make it so,” declared 41 Club Nerja’s new chairman Peter MacLeod.





Any ex-Tabler interested in joining or just dropping in, should ring Peter (00-34 678 059 288) or email pmacleod5000@outlook.com

More details are available on the http://41clubnerja.org/ website.