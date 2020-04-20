Disgusting ‘F**k the NHS’ Sign Spotted in Car Window in North Wales

A shameful motorist has sparked outrage after having sign in their vehicle saying ‘F**k the NHS.’

THE sign said: ‘F_ _ k the NHS. They get paid to save our lives, we don’t get paid to save there lives.’

The sign was spotted taped to the rear window in the vehicle outside Home Bargains in Mold, North Wales, on Saturday afternoon.

The woman who found it and took a picture of it said: “I was shocked and appalled someone could be so disrespectful towards the NHS and all they are doing.

“Not just during Covid-19 but every day. I think they are doing a fantastic job and really are true heroes.”

She added on Facebook: “Not often things annoy me, but this got me angry. Firstly, you used the wrong ‘there’ it should be ‘their lives.’

“Secondly, I’m pretty sure one day in your life mate you’ll end up in hospital… Maybe then you can witness the fantastic hard work of all staff in the NHS, those on the front line, and all they do to save lives each day and realise, they really don’t get paid enough for what they do, nor enough credit.”



