CORONAVIRUS: Scientists in Granada Spain start exciting 10-week trial using Vitamins to kill Covid-19

A research team from the University of Granada in Spain is starting a 10-week trial involving 200 Covid-19 patients to establish if taking Vitamin D can help fight the coronavirus.

THE scientist says a lack of Vitamin D in calves is thought to have been the main cause of bovine coronavirus infections in the past. It “seems plausible” that the use of Vitamin D “could be a potential intervention to fight against Covid-19 infected patients” whether they have non-severe, severe or no symptoms.

The study aims to investigate whether the “use of Vitamin D induces significant improvements in health as well as preventing health deterioration.” Dr Jenna Macciochi, of the University of Sussex, said: “If you are deficient in Vitamin D, you are three to four times more likely to catch a cold.

“It, therefore, makes sense that a viral respiratory infection like Covid-19 would be worse if you were Vitamin D-deficient.”

In a recent study carried out by American scientists, natural bright *sunlight was found to eradicate Covid-19. Meanwhile, it has been reported that Public Health England will advise the public to start taking a daily dose of vitamin D as they are not getting enough sunshine during the coronavirus lockdown.

*When your skin is exposed to sunlight, it makes vitamin D from cholesterol. The sun’s ultraviolet B (UVB) rays hit cholesterol in the skin cells, providing the energy for vitamin D synthesis to occur. Vitamin D has many roles in the body and is essential for optimal health.



