Coronavirus Pandemic “Worst To Come” says World Health Chief in Europe News Conference

THE chief of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that “the worst is yet to come” in the coronavirus pandemic.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, speaking in Geneva, didn’t specify exactly why he believes that the outbreak could get worse.

His comments came as some countries like Germany and the United States are looking to relax some of their lockdown restrictions, as the new case numbers continue to level out.

The WHO leader’s comments may have referred to the future spread of Covid-19 in areas like Africa and Latin America, where some of the public health systems lag a massive way behind other parts of the world.

Tedros also made a comparison with the massive Spanish flu pandemic that took millions of lives over a century ago, as a current reference point for the coronavirus outbreak.

“But now we have technology, we can prevent that disaster, we can prevent that kind of crisis.”

WHO officials warned against countries lifting restrictions and lockdowns too quickly, saying that early figures show that relatively few people have been infected with the virus, meaning that many would be susceptible to a resurgence.





“Trust us. The worst is yet ahead of us,” Tedros said.

“Let’s prevent this tragedy. It’s a virus that many people still don’t understand.”