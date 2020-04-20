Celebrities including Sir David Attenborough line-up to present online lessons to UK School Kids

THERE are some unexpected names recruited to act as teachers in a BBC home schooling presentation but perhaps the most famous name is Sir David Attenborough who will be presenting a series of 20 minute pieces on geography talking about oceans and why animals have evolved as they have.,

Other celebrities include Argentine footballer Sergio Agüero teaching Spanish, Professor Brian Cox on the solar system, and Danny Dyer providing history classes on King Henry VIII as well as Anita Rani and actress Jodie (Dr Who) Whittaker.

-- Advertisement --

There will also be a number of well-known actors reading books for a Book Club.

Six 20-minute episodes will air every day with immediate effect and include classes for different age groups affected by the coronavirus Covid-19 lockdown.

Lessons can be found on BBC Bitesize Daily, on BBC iPlayer and BBC Red Button.

In addition, BBC Four is allocating time each weekday evening for programmes to support students studying GCSEs and A-Levels.

“We’re proud that the BBC can bring together so many people to offer such a wide-ranging package of support to help children and parents right across the UK at such a challenging time” said Alice Webb, director of BBC Children’s & Education.



