British Expats from the Costa del Sol to Costa Blanca offered education lifeline with free online lessons

Parents of British children worried about their child’s education as schools remain closed in Spain have been thrown an educational lifeline. Supported by the Department for Education in the UK, Oak National Academy is free to use and will be open at least until schools return.

From Reception to Year 10, all the lessons have been put together by top UK educators and approved by the government.

No special software is required and the site is easy to use and most importantly, it’s totally free, go to https://www.thenational.academy or see the note at the end of this article.

A message from Oak National Academy:

Every teacher has had to adapt since the coronavirus lockdown. They have changed their plans at speed – moving resources online, teaching remotely, and discussing with their colleagues how best to collaborate to support their students.

Oak National Academy is our contribution. It has been built in under two weeks, through a collaboration of 40 state school teachers, plus organisations across the sector. Our aim is to support teachers to support their pupils.

Nothing can replace the unique relationships between teachers and their pupils. But we hope that by providing an online bank of quality-assured, curriculum-mapped videoed lessons and resources, we can help to support remote teaching.





We’ll cover a range of subjects including maths, English, art and languages. Teachers can use these resources to complement their own lesson planning and teaching until schools fully reopen. Every lesson will be free to use for every teacher and every pupil.

Oak National Academy was built at speed; at present our resources are for pupils who usually access their schools’ curriculum in mainstream education, from reception through to year 10, without significant support or adaptation. We’re currently working on providing support for teachers working with pupils with additional needs, and teachers based in specialist settings. Next week we hope to launch materials for pupils not able to access all aspects of our current offer.

Click on the ‘Home’ link below or copy and paste the link into the internet browser you normally use.