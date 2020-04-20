BREAKING NEWS: Richard Bransons Virgin Australia goes into Administration

Tony Winterburn
Virgin Australia, which has a network of domestic and international flights, is reported to have gone into voluntary administration with debts of around A$5bn (€2.8bn) 

A spokesman said that due to the coronavirus pandemic, passenger numbers have collapsed. The carrier had applied for a A$1.4bn (£715m) bail-out from the Australian government but was refused.



