Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has just announced the latest figures for the coronavirus epidemic in Scotland.

THE total number of infections is now 3,450, up by over 600 from yesterday. There have been 12 more deaths, bringing the total number of deaths to 915.

The hospitals now have 169 patients in ICU wards, and the total number of patients receiving treatment for Covid-19 are 1,809.

-- Advertisement --