Arrogant Cigarette Smoker Gets Arrested for Flouting Lockdown in the Costa Blanca area of Spain

A MAN has been arrested in the Costa Blanca area of Spain for arrogantly flouting the lockdown because he was a cigarette smoker.

A police patrol in Almoradi spotted him leaning against a wall having a quick drag, and decided to question him.

Officers asked why he was breaking the State of Alarm rules, and he replied that “he had to smoke” and “would go out onto the street as many times he wanted”.

His response was accompanied by a series of arm gestures, and a police check uncovered that he had broken confinement rules 11 times.

He was taken to the Guardia Civil in Almoradi to be charged with the crime of repeated serious disobedience.