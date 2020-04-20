Alicante province in Spain’s Costa Blanca exceeds 400 Covid-19 deaths today with five new fatalities in 24 hours

Costa Blanca’s Alicante Province has exceeded 400 Covid-19 deaths today with five fatalities in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 401.

THE Ministry of Health has also confirmed there have been 29 new infections while the number of hospital admissions remains the same, with one less patient being treated in ICU.

The number of coronavirus deaths in the whole Valencia Community has now reached 1,084.

There have been 29 more infections in the province since yesterday, out of a total of 89 new positives added in the Community, bringing the total number of people affected by the virus in the province to 3,577, and 10,339 in the region.

Minister of Health, Ana Barceló, said today 267 patients remain in hospital in Alicante Province and of these 81 are being treated in ICU, one less than yesterday.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 4,629 have recovered from the virus in Valencia Community, following 82 discharges in the last 24 hours.

Eighteen recoveries have taken place in Alicante, which has seen a total of 1,711 hospital discharges.

Barceló explained half of the fatalities overnight have occurred in elderly residential homes.



