A million people will be paid by the UK Government as 140,000 business firms apply to Furlough scheme

More than 140,000 business firms across the UK have applied to the government’s job retention scheme since it launched this morning, the Chancellor has confirmed.

Rishi Sunak announced at Downing Street’s daily briefing announced the grants to help cover the wages of more than one million people.

Mr Sunak said: “HMRC opened the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme at eight o’clock this morning.

“As of 4pm, over 140,000 firms have applied and the grants they will receive will help pay the wages of more than a million people.

“A million people who if they hadn’t been furloughed would have been at risk of losing their job.

“Firms applying today should receive their cash in six working days. HMRC will continue to provide updates on the number of people furloughed.”

Lockdown has seen millions of workers take a 20 per cent pay cut on theor wages which are being supplemented under emergency furlough measures as the UK stays home to fight coronavirus.

Furloughed workers are those who are unable to work due to the coronavirus pandemic because their places of work have been forced to close or cut back on staff and are not people who have been made redundant.

The announcement comes the same day as the UK announced a further 449 more coronavirus deaths, the fewest in a fortnight, taking Britain’s death toll to 16,509.

Although the statistics are known to drop after a weekend, the sharp fall adds to evidence that the peak of the UK’s epidemic has blown over which leads experts to believe that Britain’s crisis peaked BEFORE lockdown on March 26.