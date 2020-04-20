80% of Britons believe China is responsible for the Coronavirus and Demand International Enquiry

EIGHT in 10 Britons want an international inquiry into China’s handling of the coronavirus crisis as people say they believe Beijing is to blame for allowing the deadly disease to spread.

Millions of Britons believe that the UK government, headed by PM Boris Johnson, should ask for an international inquiry into the way China handled the coronavirus outbreak.

A poll, commissioned by the Henry Jackson Society think tank revealed that over 80 per cent of people in the UK want Beijing to face a global inquiry into what happened.

Meanwhile, seven in 10 people believe ministers should try to take legal action against the Chinese government if it is found to have broken international law in relation to its outbreak response.

There has been a growing backlash against the Chinese government and renewed pressure on Downing Street to revisit its decision to grant Huawei a role in building the UK’s 5G network.

The poll numbers come amid rising Tory MP fury over the communist state’s actions, with Beijing having faced repeated questions over the accuracy of its death toll figures.



