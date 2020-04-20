500 volunteers in Costa Blanca’s Benidorm widen their network of support for those ‘at risk’ during the health crisis

More than 500 volunteers in Benidorm are currently helping 460 ‘at risk’ individuals and families during the coronavirus pandemic.

THEY are part of the Collective Aid Network #RAC, which offers support ranging from buying food essentials and medicine to running errands, walking pets, taking out the rubbish and being a friendly and supportive voice at the end of the phone.

The network receives around 50 calls a day, which relate to requests for help or benefit inquiries, the latter of which are then passed on to Social Services to follow up.

In the last couple of weeks, volunteers have widened the services they offer to include helping to find accommodation in collaboration with the tourist association Hosbec, and distributing ‘school dining room’ grants to families of more than 1,000 children who would receive a hot meal each day as part of a government funded scholarship.

At the end of the first month of the network’s efforts, town mayor, Toni Pérez thanked the volunteers for their “dedication and solidarity and commitment,” announcing that the network will remain operative “as long as it is necessary,” depending on the evolution of the virus and State of Alarm.

There are two free telephone numbers for those who need support, open from 9am to 7pm, 900 701 322 and 900 101 215.